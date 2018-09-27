× Lancaster Parking Authority aims to cut down on issuing tickets

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new goal is set for the Lancaster Parking Authority: cut down on issuing tickets over the next three years.

In partnership with the city of Lancaster, Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, said they look to issue 5 percent less tickets, per year, through 2021.

He said there will be a heightened focus on tickets involving street sweeping, which Cohen said is their most heavily ticketed area.

In 2017, Lancaster Parking Authority enforcement officers wrote 41,000 tickets for street cleaning violations.

A reduction of five percent in the 2017 total would be 2,050.

How the plan will look is still in the works but Cohen said a social media outreach is one of plans for educating and informing residents about parking rules.

“Create email blast lists. People would subscribed to it and they would be notified “Hey, this is a street sweeping day, please move your vehicle.” So that would be the goal in the coming years to get that kind of proactive messaging out,” said Cohen.

For more information of parking guidelines, click here.