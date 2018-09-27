× Lancaster woman facing charges for leaving daughter unattended in bathtub in 2008, causing permanent damage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman was charged with leaving her 2-year-old daughter unattended in a bathtub while she smoked marijuana, causing the girl to nearly drown and suffer permanent, debilitating injuries.

Lancaster City police filed aggravated assault and endangering charges last month, 10 years after the incident on East Madison Street.

Jaquia Morales, 31, surrendered to authorities on September 5, and was extradited to Lancaster County and arraigned on Tuesday.

The girl, who is now 12 and living with an adopted family, nearly drowned in the bathtub on November 22, 2008. Now, she suffers from adult respiratory distress system.

Her lungs were filled with water, and she sustained brain damage.

In August of this year, a forensic pathologist submitted a report that led to charges.

That report notes that the victim’s injuries were caused by the near-drowning incident in 2008.

A crucial part of the charges came from Morales writing a letter to her daughter years later, which she passed to her son and was turned over to police.

In that letter, Morales admits to leaving the girl in the bathtub as she left to smoke marijuana.

“I just wanted to write you and let you know what really happened to you,” the letter reads.

“I went and stupidly smoked weed,” Morales wrote.

In 2008, police interviewed Morales after the incident and she gave a different version of events, not mentioning the marijuana or the girl being in the bathtub.

Now, she is Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.