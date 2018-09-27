× Lebanon man accused of making upskirt videos at Dollar General Store

UNION TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 39-year-old Lebanon man with sexual abuse of children and invasion of privacy after the investigation of a series of incidents at a Union Township Dollar General Store in which he allegedly made upskirt videos of several females, including young children, between January and August.

According to police, Darun Kevin Ferguson was an employee at the store when he was observed videotaping up the skirts/dresses of two young children at 11:41 a.m. on August 12.

Ferguson allegedly admitted making the videos to police. He also said he videotaped several other unknown females at several Lebanon County stores, police say.

Police served a search warrant at Ferguson’s home and confiscated two computers, three external hard drives, 12 flash drives, and four memory cards. After a forensic investigation of their contents, police say, 50 images of child pornography were located.

Police believe Ferguson began making the videos around March 18 at numerous stores in Lebanon County. Anyone who believes they might have been a victim is urged to contact State Police Trooper Norbert Brennan at (717) 865-2194.