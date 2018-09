Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY,Pa. -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Mechanicsburg will are opening the doors to there new store in Hampden Commons  at 5800 Carlisle Pike. Ollie's is the home of closeouts and now has a improved location at the former H.H. Gregg store.

NASCAR Superstar Kevin Harvick will have a autograph session starting at 10am