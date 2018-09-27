× Student uses Heimlich maneuver to save former Millersville University professor

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can find Emma Moyer, a junior at Millersville University, during lunch time at The Grille, the campus dining hall.

The Jill of all trades server says she works Monday through Friday during the lunch shift.

On Tuesday, she said she saw a regular, Dr. Susan Luek, a former professor at Millersville University, in distress and choking.

“Her face getting red and everything and was just like…i knew that something was wrong and that i needed to act,” said Moyer.

Moyer said she went straight to something she learned in high school, three years ago: the Heimlich Maneuver.

In what Moyer describes as a couple moves within minutes, Dr. Luek was breathing and talking again.

“When you learn it, you never really think you’ll be placed in that scenario in which you’ll have to use it,” said Moyer.

Patrick Weidinger, director of safety and environmental health at Millersville University, said Moyer “probably helped save [Dr. Luek’s] life.”

He said Moyer’s heroics can help serve as an example.

“Learn to use the Heimlich. You don’t know if you’ll ever have to use it, hopefully not. But when you do need to use it, you need to know how to use it and use it quick and you can save somebody’s life,” said Weidinger.

Moyer said Dr. Luek was very grateful she was around during the “shocking” experience.

“I felt very happy over the fact that like she was safe and the situation was taken care of. I was happy that I could help,” said Moyer.

As a double major in special education and early education, Moyer is studying to be an elementary school teacher once she graduates from Millersville University.

She believes her Heimlich Maneuver education will “definitely” play a role in her career goal.