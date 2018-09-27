× Two PA Lottery Tickets worth $50,000 each to expire soon

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each are nearing expiration. Both tickets were for the PICK 5 evening drawing on October 3, 2017 and matched all five balls drawn, 6-5-1-5-0.

One ticket was sold at Nunez Mini Market, 5701 Warrington Avenue, Philadelphia; the other at Turkey Hill, 438 S. Third St., Lemoyne, Cumberland County.

Claimants should sign the back of the ticket and file a claim at a Lottery retailer or their nearest Lottery office . Lottery offices are closed on weekends.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes expire one year from the drawing date. By law, unclaimed prizes remain in the Lottery Fund to pay for programs benefiting older adults.

Players should check tickets at Lottery retailers or by using the ticket checker on the Lottery’s official mobile app, sign winning tickets and promptly claim prizes.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly . Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

SOURCE: PA Lottery