Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Kavanaugh, Ford

Christine Blasey Ford will air her allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, and Kavanaugh will defend himself, as the nation watches Thursday’s extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will attempt to convince majority Republicans to confirm him despite Ford’s allegation that he assaulted her as a teenager — and as other accusations of sexual misconduct emerge from Kavanaugh’s youth.

The hearing will start at 10 a.m., with Ford testifying first, followed by Kavanaugh.

You can watch it on-air or online on our live stream above.