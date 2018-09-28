Big Brothers Big Sisters previews “Over the Edge”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY COUNTY, Pa.-- Big Brothers Big Sisters is taking it "Over the Edge."

The event, which will be held on Friday, October 19, raises money for the organization and police officers, as part of the Bigs in Blue mentoring program.

Participants in the event raise $1,000 which supports a match for year. On the day of the event, participants will rappel down the Market Square Plaza building in downtown Harrisburg.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Krystina Shultz, Marketing & Events Manager, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region and Derek Bicksler, Realtor, NextHome Capital Realty, 2017 Over the Edge participant & volunteer, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

"Over the Edge" will run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on October 19 at the Market Square Plaza on 17 N. 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

There will be road closures in that area for the day.

For more information, you can visit the Over the Edge website here.