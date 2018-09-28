× Camp Hill man wanted in connection with Maryland home invasion arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

A Camp Hill man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred last month in Maryland was arrested Friday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dwight Tubman, 25, was taken into custody without incident by US.. Marshals and members of the fugitive task force near the intersection of 12th and Lemoyne Drive in Camp Hill.

It’s alleged that on August 24, Tubman forced his way into a residence in Maryland and assaulted an occupant before taking property belonging to the individual, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Following the incident, authorities in Baltimore, Maryland obtained an arrest warrant for Tubman, charging him with home invasion, assault and burglary, according to the the U.S. Marshals Service. They then asked for their counterparts for assistance when it was believed that Tubman fled to the Harrisburg area.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane stated. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this dangerous fugitive brings some sense of relief to the victim.”