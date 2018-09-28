CENTER STAGE: The real story of the tragedy of a generation, ‘Titanic: The Musical’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - First off, don't expect the Jack and Rose story from the James Cameron 1990s hit film. 'Titanic: The Musical' takes you inside some of the true stories of what really happened in the two-plus hours that the Titanic sank in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Based off of letters, notes, logs and more documents found in the wreckage, along with eyewitness accounts, the five-time Tony-winner of 1997 gives you a view of the disaster like none other.

"Bring your tissues," Reji Woods, a cast member said.

"I think there’s a humanity story to this. Everyone had a different struggle, everyone was there for a different reason,” Jessica Dey, portraying Kate McGowan said.

"We never know what’s going to happen in your life. Have fun. Love those people in your life. Those are the things that are gonna matter most," Woods said.

You can visit Lancaster Bible College and Servant Stage Company's production of the classic. More information can be found at https://www.servantstagecompany.com/