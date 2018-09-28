× Dauphin County church preparing to send supply-filled truck to victims of Hurricane Florence

HUMMELSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks ago, Hurricane Florence smashed the Carolinas.

The damage from the destructive storm remains the reality for residents down south.

The Bridge church is looking to help them pick up the pieces.

Alyson Wert, campus pastor for The Bridge Midtown, said they will send a nearly 20-year old box truck down filled with supplies to Catalyst Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Wert said the Catalyst Church serves as a base for the American Red Cross.

She said the box truck made a similar trip to Texas last year in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Why not do it again? It’s been great to see our community come together last year and again this year to help another community,” said Wert.

They are asking for any kinds of donations: food, cleaning supplies, house items, or money to buy items.

Donations can be left at The Bridge Hummelstown location or the Harrisburg Midtown Art Center (HMAC).

Wert said anyone is welcome to volunteer with inventory or help loading the truck.

She said any donation can help for the people who have had their lives turned upside down by Hurricane Florence.

“To be able to help somebody, even from afar, we don’t know these people. I guess just to empathize, just the empathy piece of it is just like wow, I want to help alleviate that, in some way,” said Wert.

Truck load-up will start at The Bridge Hummelstown location Sunday morning at 11.

Then, load-up at HMAC will be at 5 p.m Sunday.

The plan is for two volunteers from the church to drive the truck down to North Carolina on Monday.

For more information on their efforts, follow the link here.