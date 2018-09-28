Drying out Friday with partly cloudy skies, then a nice fall weekend is ahead!

DRYING OUT: Steady rain and showers come to an end before daybreak Friday, leaving a nicer day ahead. It’s cool and damp to start as the showers gradually end out east. Temperatures begin in the 50s. The clouds begin to break during the morning. Skies are partly cloudy through the afternoon, and it’s a very pleasant Friday. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday evening plans are dry and good to go! Just bring a light jacket! Temperatures dip fast into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Through the rest of the night, skies are partly cloudy. Lows are in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

DRIER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look bad at all! A cold front moves through on Saturday, but it goes through dry. Just some afternoon clouds are expected as this happens. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Sunday is a touch cooler perhaps under partly sunny skies. It’s a chilly start during the morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures recover a bit, and they reach the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon. Overall, it’s a nice, quiet, and seasonable fall weekend.

WARMING NEXT WEEK: The month of October may have begun, but a warm up is on the way for the start of the week. Monday is partly cloudy and the warming begins. Expect readings in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday is even warmer and partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The same isolated shower and thunderstorm chance remains for Wednesday. However, the warming doesn’t end. Reading are in the lower 80s. It’s more humid too during this stretch. Wednesday temperatures are down a bit, but it’s still warm and muggy. Highs are near 80 degrees. There’s a chance for a couple thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!