Etters man indicted by federal grand jury for armed bank robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An Etters man was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed bank robbery.

Brandon Black, 34, is alleged to have robbed the S&T Bank in Camp Hill with a knife on August 31.

Black made off with approximately $2,823.

Indictments are only allegations, and a sentence following a finding of guilt will be imposed by a judge.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense in 25 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.