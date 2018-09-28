Family of York shooting victim speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"There were three gunshots, very loud. And I told the kids immediately to get on the floor and I began to pray that god would protect us.”

This man chooses to remain anonymous, but says he does a lot work with the ministry in the area.

He was leading a bible study for children in the home at 613 West Princess Street Wednesday night, cut short when gunfire rang out in the backyard.

“I went to the door and cracked it, and they said, ‘You can’t come out right now. This is a crime scene.’”

It was just before eight o’clock when York City Police responded to reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, 15 year-old Dezmen Jones was found shot and taken to the hospital.

28 year-old Jameel Murray was already dead.

Today, his family gathered to remember him in the place where he lost his life.

“He was a loving caring person. He was silly. He was a loving person. You would know not to mess with him," said one family member.

Jones, a freshmen at William Penn Senior High School, later died at the hospital.

“All these families are being hurt by senseless acts of violence. For what, what is the reason? Because at some point if you’re taking lives, you’re no longer hurting the individual. It’s becoming an epidemic. You’re hurting loved ones, you’re hurting friends, you’re hurting the community,” said another one of Murray's family members.

At this point, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and there is still no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department or text their anonymous tip line at 847-411.