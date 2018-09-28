× Former Eagles safety Wes Hopkins dies at age 57

PHILADELPHIA — Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Wes Hopkins has died, according to FOX29 Eagles analyst and former Philly teammate Gary Cobb.

Hopkins was 57.

A Hall-of-Famer at Southern Methodist University, Hopkins was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft and played his entire career in Philly. He was a standout on Buddy Ryan’s “Gang Green” defense, forming a fearsome tandem of hard-hitting safeties along with the late Andre Waters.

I'm sorry to report that one of the best @Eagles players I've ever known, safety Wes Hopkins passed away this morning. He played the game with #Passion and #Commitment. He was a great player, a great teammate and we will all miss him dearly. @sethjoyner @EricAllen619 pic.twitter.com/DiPUrypjVg — Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) September 28, 2018

Hopkins spent 11 seasons in the NFL, retiring at the end of the 1993 campaign. He finished his career in Philly with 30 interceptions, 12 sacks, and one touchdown. He made one NFL Pro Bowl in 1985, when he was voted MVP of the Eagles defense by grabbing a career-high six interceptions.