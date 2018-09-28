× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (September 28, 2018)

Coming up on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll introduce you to a man who has worked at the Carlisle War Barracks Commissary for 50 years. Spending 50 years at the same job is an achievement for anyone, but for him it means even more. He goes by the name Dave and has special needs and this job has given him the independence, community and self-worth that many of us take for granted. We’ll tell you Dave’s story, and you’ll see how the Carlisle War Barracks is honoring him, coming up today First at Four.