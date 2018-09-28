Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
59°
59°
Low
58°
High
74°
Sat
54°
74°
Sun
50°
72°
Mon
56°
80°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2018 week 6 Manhiem Central at Cocalico highlights
Posted 10:53 PM, September 28, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Manhiem Central: 41
Cocalico: 23
Popular
‘Body’ in bag near park turns out to be discarded sex doll, police say
Quarryville man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing children during time as church youth leader
Two PA Lottery Tickets worth $50,000 each to expire soon
Coroner identifies two people killed in York City shooting
Latest News
HSFF 2018 week 6 Central York at South Western highlights
HSFF 2018 week 6 Camp Hill at East Pennsboro highlights
HSFF 2018 week 6 Harrisburg at Central Dauphin highlights
HSFF 2018 week 6 Bermudian Springs at York Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Cedar Cliff at Cocalico highlights
High School Football Frenzy
News
Sports
The FOX43 Frenzy Five: Here are 5 high school football games to watch this week
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Dallastown at Manheim Township
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 6 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 5 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Cedar Crest at Lebanon highlights
High School Football Frenzy
2 mins ago
HSFF 2018 week 6 Harrisburg at Central Dauphin highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 West York at Central York highlights
Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Central York and Quarterback, Cade Pribula
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 5 Central Dauphin at Carlisle highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 4 Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 Central York at Hempfield highlights
Sports
Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to watch in Week 5
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.