HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview West Perry at Northern York

West Perry (5-0) at Northern York (4-1)

First place in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division will be on the line Friday when the undefeated Mustangs visit Dillsburg to take on the Polar Bears. West Perry currently leads Northern York by a half-game in the standings, by virtue of playing one less league game than the Polar Bears.

West Perry leads the Mid-Penn Conference in scoring offense (45.8 points per game) and and scoring defense (9.6 points allowed per game). The Mustangs have one of the league's top backfield tandems in quarterback Kenyon Johnson and running back Terrence Quaker.

Johnson, a 5-11, 180-pound junior, has rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns on 47 carries and thrown for 427 yards and six scores on 23-of-39 passing.

Quaker, a 5-9, 155-pound senior, has 405 yards and nine TDs on 33 attempts and is Johnson's top target with nine catches for 179 yards and three scores. He also has two TDs on kickoff returns (85 and 84 yards), a 38-yard TD on a punt return, and a 30-yard score on an interception return to his credit. That's 16 touchdowns in five games.

Northern York has won three straight since dropping a 29-6 decision to Middletown in Week 2. The Polar Bears knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 34-21 last week.

Running back Kyle Swartz, a 6-0, 200-pound junior, carries most of the load on offense, with 513 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries. Quarterback Chris Barrett has chipped in with 289 yards and two scores on 50 attempts, and has passed for 381 yards and two TDs on 26 of 37 attempts. Tyler Yohn is Barrett's most-frequent target, with nine catches for 131 yards and a TD.