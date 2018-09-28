× Lancaster duo will serve at least 10 years for holiday-season robbery spree

LANCASTER — A man and woman from Lancaster County who teamed up to go on a spree of store robberies from Christmas Eve through early January will each serve at least a decade in prison after pleading guilty to several felony charges this week in Lancaster County Court.

Gary S. Dorsey, 57, and Tyshea Thomas, 42, were both sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. Dorsey’s sentence was issued by Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker, while Thomas was sentenced by County Judge Donald Totaro.

According to Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson, Dorsey and Thomas each carried weapons and made threats to kill during the robberies. Thomas held a box cutter to one clerk and a knife to the neck of another during two separate robberies.

During the robbery of an A-Plus market on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township on Christmas Eve, she allegedly told the clerk “I’m not playing with you. Open (the register) or you’ll never see another Christmas again,” Anderson said in court.

Thomas left a credit card with her name on it behind, Anderson said.

In addition to the A-Plus robbery, Thomas pleaded guilty to committing robberies at:

US Gas Mart on North Lime St., Lancaster, on Jan. 5

Turkey Hill on East Chestnut St., Lancaster, on Jan. 8

Family Dollar on North Franklin St., Lancaster, on Jan. 8

Dorsey admitted to his involvement in those robberies, and also said he committed the robbery of a Turkey Hill on East Main Street in East Hempfield Township on Christmas Eve.

The pair also have pending robberies charges in Dauphin County.