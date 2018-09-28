× Lebanon County Philhaven patient charged with assault after alleged attack on 2 staff members

LEBANON COUNTY — Police have charged a 22-year-old Fredericksburg man with aggravated assault after an incident at Philhaven, where the suspect was a patient.

Jeremy M. Beiler, 22, of the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road, was arrested Thursday night. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred at 6:24 p.m. at the facility, located at 283 S. Butler Road.

According to West Cornwall Township Police, Beiler assaulted two staff members — a male and a female — while they were attempting to restrain him.

He was transported to Central Booking, where he was arraigned and placed in Lebanon County Prison on $5,000 bail.

The staff members were transported to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment, police say.