Lebanon Valley College must cut $1.6 million in academic expenses, restructure academics

ANNEVILLE, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- Lebanon Valley College needs to cut $1.6 million in academic expenses.

"The $1.6 million is going to help sustain the college well into the future," said Molly O'Brien-Foelsch, chief communications officer at Lebanon Valley College.

Right now, programs with low enrollment like French, German, Philosophy, and Religion are being considered for the chopping block.

There's also talk of eliminating some academic concentrations while merging others.

Besides courses, there may also be some faculty cuts as well.

"We're looking at potentially reduction of the adjunct professors and making sure our students are being taught by full-time tenured, and tenured line faculty," explained O'Brien-Foelsch.

Nothing is set in stone yet; a faculty led task-force is still determining the best way to restructure academics at LVC. Some faculty, alumni, and students are concerned about the proposed cuts though.

"I think it will be okay, but I'm a little concerned for some of the younger faculty and some of the newer professors, but I also know, most colleges are having financial difficulties now, especially the smaller schools, so they're trying to do the best they can, and I do feel LVC does a lot for the students and really tries to do their best which is really what you're looking for anyway," explained Kylie Dunham, a senior.

"I'm concerned about the cuts personally cause I believe no matter what you're studying, it's important because everyone has talents in certain areas," said Hadassah Polydore, a freshman.

Officials say it's not all about cutting costs, but rather finding new ways to make sure LVC remains a competitive collegiate institution.

"Although the focus in some of the media has been on cuts, this is much broader of an initiative and it's really focused on transforming the college and bring it well into the future," added O'Brien-Foelsch.

The task force will bring its report to faculty for a vote in November and to the board of trustees in February.

