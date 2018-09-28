Man celebrates 50 years of work at Carlisle Army Barracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - There was a big celebration held at the Carlisle Army Barracks Friday morning. An employee celebrated half a century as a bagger at the Commissary.

Day after day. Year after year. For the 50-years you could always find Dave Dellinger bagging groceries at the Carlisle Barracks Commissary.

"It's pretty grandiose that somebody is willing to come back day in and day out to do what he enjoys," said Scott Conrey, Commissary Store Supervisor. "To take care of folks."

When Dellinger was 16-years-old he was in a program that placed six men with special needs into the Commissary as baggers. Dellinger far outlasting the five other men at the job.

"He's the only one left and this is a great accomplishment," said Maxine Bond, Dellinger's sister. "How many people can say they've worked at a job for fifty years? That's crazy."

Friday, Dellinger was honored for his 50 years of commitment and work at the Commissary. From a military family Dellinger is happy to serve the military community. He plans to try his best to continue working at the Commissary for another 50 years. Often requested by customers to bag their groceries Dellinger says his love for his job all boils down to one thing.

"I don't be rude to customers," said Dellinger. "I just be myself."

Conrey says Dellinger serves about 16,000 people a month at the Commissary. So in his 50 years working as a bagger, he's helped more than 9 million people.