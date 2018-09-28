Motorcade to remember Central Dauphin teen killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 11 man lineup, but only ten players to kick off Central Dauphin’s homecoming game against Harrisburg tonight.

The empty spot is for Harrison Fenstemaker.

“Look at all of this tonight. There is no doubt how many lives Harrison touched,” said Suzanne Sheaffer, president of the PA Department of Gold Star Mothers.

Harrison was a senior linebacker at central dauphin, and was killed in a motorcycle crash less than two weeks ago.

But this game wasn’t about mourning, it was about celebrating…in true Harrison-fashion.

“We escorted them two weeks ago for the Gold Star Mother tribute game. And the whole time we were doing this, Harrison was on the bus raving about how cool it was,” said Dave Lyons, road captain of American Legion Riders, Post 272.

So tonight, hundreds of motorcycles gave Harrison the homecoming he deserved, by escorting his team to their game.

“It’s very humbling to see the love that this community is doing for this kid,” said Lyons.

This homecoming spread beyond home turf, with people who never even met Harrison, some not even from this area, coming out to show support.

“He seemed like a very patriotic boy. So myself being in the service, that kind of touched me personally. So I figured this was the least I could do to support him and his family,” said Warren Young, a community member and participant in the motorcade.

The community showing the Central Dauphin football team and Harrison’s family, that win or lose, they are unbreakable.

“There is a culture here that is infectious, that is absolutely driver by community service and respect for each other, and when that brotherhood gets violated, this is what happens,” said Shaeffer.