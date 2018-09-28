× PA granted REAL ID enforcement extension through August 1, 2019

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has been granted a REAL ID enforcement extension through August 1, 2019, according to the Wolf Administration.

The extension means that residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities or boarding commercial aircraft through at least that date, the Wolf Administration notes.

“I am thankful that DHS has recognized Pennsylvania’s efforts in becoming compliant with the REAL ID Act,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “PennDOT has been working diligently to prepare for REAL ID, and we look forward to being able to offer REAL ID-compliant products as an option for our customers.”

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards will be available at the customer’s option in March 2019, the Wolf Administration adds. Customers are encouraged to pre-verify for REAL ID the required documentation as soon as possible, giving them ample time to prepare.

More information about what documents will be required is available on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.