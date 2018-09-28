Pick your own, apples and pumpkins at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard Fall Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa.-- We all know it is officially Fall, so that means it's apple and pumpkin picking season! Flinchbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market is kicking off their Fall Fest on Saturday, where you can experience all things fall-- including picking your own pumpkins and apples!

It doesn't stop there, from PYO, to wagon rides, shopping in the market, games, and a five acre corn maze, they have a little bit of something for the entire family. Not to mention this years corn mazes theme is, superheroes.

The family owned farm is open year round, and offers a ton of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, jams, salsa, gifts, and more.

There is also a beautiful and colorful display of pumpkins, mums, and gourds right outside the Farm Market, available for purchase!

You can pick your own apples on Friday's from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., and on Saturday's from 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.,

you can PYO pumpkins Monday-Friday from 9:00 - 6:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., on Saturday's.

Flinchbaugh's is located at 110 Ducktown Road, for more information on event times, hours, and pricing you can visit their website.