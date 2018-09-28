× Police: 2 Elizabethtown College students charged after drug bust at their apartment

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — Two Elizabethtown College students are facing drug charges after a police search of their apartment uncovered large amounts of marijuana products and drug paraphernalia last month, according to Elizabethtown Police.

Michael F. Garvey, 21, of Middletown, NJ, and Braden M. Stinar, 21, of Forest Hill, MD, have been charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, police say. The charges stem from an incident at their apartment in the Schreiber Quads on the Elizabethtown campus on August 22.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the apartment at approximately 4:54 p.m. for the report of a drug violation. A search of the apartment produced a digital safe, more than one pound of marijuana, THC edibles, and THC wax, along with packaging materials, digital scales, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they are continuing to work with Elizabethtown College Campus Security to determine the impact the incident had upon the campus and neighborhood community.