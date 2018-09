× Police investigate shooting that left one person dead in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Harrisburg.

Around 8:35 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Berryhill Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased male.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-7298 or submit a tip here.