× Police investigating bomb threat that forced evacuation of Manheim Central High School

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — Police are investigating a bomb threat that evacuated Manheim Central High School Friday morning, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The threat turned out to be false.

The school was evacuated around 9 a.m., after a phone call placed to the school district office indicated there was a bomb in the school, which is located at 400 East Adele Avenue in Manheim.

Manheim Borough Police, K-9 officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster City Police, and Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the scene.

The K-9 officers swept the building and determined it to be safe just after 10 a.m. No one was injured, and no signs of any bomb were found.

Students and staff were cleared to return inside at about 10:30 a.m.

The incident is under investigation by Manheim Borough Police.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Manheim police at (717) 665-2481 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.