Quarryville man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing children during time as church youth leader

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Quarryville man was arrested this morning after being indicted on child sexual abuse offenses that are alleged to have occurred during his time as a church youth leader.

Allen Price, 58, was indicted at a Cecil County Grand Jury yesterday with five counts of felony second degree child abuse, 41 counts of felony second degree sex offense, and 49 counts of fourth degree sex offense, among other related charges.

Price was arrested at his Quarryville home without incident on Friday at 6:00 a.m.

An investigation into the alleged offenses began in 2017, when Maryland State Police criminal investigators received information concerning Price.

The investigation, involving interviews and evidence collection, resulted in testimony before a Cecil County Grand Jury.

It revealed that Price was a volunteer youth group leader at Grace Bible Chapel in Rising Sun, Maryland from 1987 until 2001.

During that time, it’s alleged that Price assaulted and abused five female victims ranging in age from 11-16 that were attending youth group meetings.

Now, he is facing charges.