Sexual assault survivor shares her story in light of “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- A survivor of sexual assault is sharing her story in the hope of making a difference in our community ahead of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Erin Grothouse, a sexual assault survivor, and Drake Grothouse, are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

Grothouse is sharing her story to raise awareness ahead of Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, which is set for Friday, October 5 at the Warehaus at 320 North George Street in York.

The event raises money to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking through counseling, emergency shelter, legal counsel, support groups, community education and so much more. You can sign up as an individual or team and join in helping to raise money to put an end to gender violence.

There will be free food, music, a beer garden, activities for kids and shoes to rent.

For more information or to sign up, you can visit the YWCA York website here.

FOX43's Chris Garrett and Evan Forrester will be participating in the event as well.