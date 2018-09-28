× Two charged in separate incidents at the Ephrata Fair

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after separate incidents at the Ephrata Fair.

On September 26 around 7:45 p.m., police responded to an altercation at the Ephrata Fair.

Marshall Knapik, 20, allegedly shoved a woman working at a fair stand to the ground, causing a minor injury.

Knapik fled the scene, but was located by police and cited for disorderly conduct and barred from returning to the fair.

On September 27, police arrested Christian Stoltzfus, 23 of Akron following a report of him walking around the fair and shoving other patrons.

Police located Stoltzfus and found he was intoxicated.

He was removed from the fair, and cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.