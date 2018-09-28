Weekend in true Autumn form, thunderstorm chances return next week

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: After weeks of cloudy, dreary weather for the most part, we keep the sunshine. Temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s throughout the evening. Morning lows dip into the upper-40s and low-50s throughout the area all weekend long. Highs reach the low-70s through Sunday. Mostly sunny skies dominate and we stay dry. Highs jump near 80 into Monday with a wind shift out of the southwest ahead of our next rain maker.

STORM CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Recent model guidance suggests the chance of showers and storms next Tuesday. If we get the moisture into the area, the chance will be there in the afternoon and evening. Highs just shy of 80-degrees become the norm on the wet Tuesday and drier, but cloudy Wednesday. We stay near 80 to finish off the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long