Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Police were called to the intersection of North State and Locust Streets in Ephrata around 5:35 a.m. on Friday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that a woman was driving south on N. State Street and when she turned left onto Locust Street, she struck a 67-year-old woman with her vehicle.

The pedestrian was crossing over Locust Street while walking her dog. Police noted that she was wearing dark clothing and it was raining at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with what police believe were minor back and head injuries.

The woman’s dog ran off but police were able to retrieve it.

Police ask that if the dog is located that you contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.