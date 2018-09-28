× York man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old victim in 2006, police say

YORK — A 30-year-old York man is facing several charges stemming from the alleged abuse of a girl in 2006, when he was 17 years old and the victim was 5, according to York City Police.

Kenneth Scott Weaver, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault without the consent of others, and open lewdness. Police say they began investigating in July after the victim reported the alleged abuse in an interview at the York County Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim said the alleged assault happened on July 16, 2006.

According to police, the victim said Weaver took the victim from a swimming pool to his bedroom, where he allegedly exposed himself to her, touched her inappropriately and attempted to have sex with her. The assault stopped when the victim’s father, who was looking for her, entered the room, the victim told police.

Charges against Weaver were filed Thursday, police say.