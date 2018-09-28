× York woman accused of stabbing friend during argument

YORK — Police have charged a 37-year-old York woman in a stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 700 block of East Princess Street.

Amelia Acevedo-Rosado, of East Princess Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats in the incident, which occurred at 4:22 p.m.

According to York City Police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Princess Street for the reportof an assault. While on their way to the scene, police learned from dispatch that the victim had been taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police met the victim, who told them she was a friend of Acevedo-Rosado’s, and had been invited by Acevado-Rosado to the home on East Princess Street that afternoon. The victim and her two children, ages 3 and 7 months, went to the house.

When the victim arrived, she told police, Acevedo-Rosado immediately started an argument with her. She eventually came at the victim with a knife and went for her neck, the victim told police. The victim put up her arm to protect herself, and Acevedo-Rosado stabbed her in the hand, she told police.

Acevedo-Rosado then began hitting the victim in the face and stabbed her in the back of her left arm, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said Acevedo-Rosado accused of of having sex with the father of Acevedo-Rosado’s unborn child as she continued to assault her.

After the alleged assault ended, the victim told police, Acevedo-Rosado made several threatening calls to her phone from numbers marked private. The victim said Acevedo-Rosado threatened to harm her and her children if she told anyone about the attack, and threatened to attack the victim again if she ever saw her.