Delaware man dead after single vehicle car crash in Gap

GAP, PA – One man is dead after a single vehicle car crash early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 12:15 a.m., along the 5500 block of Lincoln Highway in Gap, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Henry Palmer, 40, of Milford, Delaware was driving a Red Chevrolet Suburban drove his vehicle off the highway and went airborne. Police say the SUV then hit a tree and caught fire.

State police is still investigating the incident.