Dry and mild weather starts the week

REST OF THE WEEKEND: The dry weather pattern is welcome over the weekend and into the start of the first week of October. The break from the rain should continue through at least Monday. Under influence of high pressure, we finish the weekend with another great day Sunday with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high temperature near 70 degrees. Overnight low temperature Sunday into Monday will be in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

THE WEEK AHEAD: High pressure moves offshore. Heading into the week ahead, we see temperatures nudge up several degrees above normal into the mid to upper 70s, in some cases near 80! Another quiet day is in store for Monday with partly cloudy skies, it will be warmer with high’s in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! The dry weather pattern comes to an end on Tuesday with an approaching cold front, brings us increasing clouds and a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few lingering showers are possible early Wednesday morning before clearing to partly cloudy skies. We remain unsettled into Thursday with clouds and a chance for isolated thunderstorms. High on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 again. The trend continues into the end of the week with highs in the mid-70s and increasing chances for showers.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko