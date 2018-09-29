Silver Spring Red Robin hosts fundraiser for Greg Hodnett family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa.-- Red Robin in Silver Spring held a fundraiser this weekend, the restaurant was packed with people celebrating the life of Greg Hodnett.

"We're involved in the community, and racing is a big part of the community, so it felt like the right thing to do," said the CFO of Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group, Chris DeFrain.

Restaurant sales (excluding gratuity, alcohol, and sales tax) from the two day fundraiser will be going directly to the Hodnett family. DeFrain said he met Greg and his family several times, that's why he set up the fundraiser to help them out. He says weekend sales were up and the restaurant was packed with people, including some sprint car drivers.

Austin Flick, who hopes to become a professional sprint car driver one day, said he has been inspired by Greg ever since he started racing.

"Greg, he's an idol to me. Growing up watching sprint car racing, then eventually getting into sprint car racing he is somebody that I always wanted to replicate and the amount of success he had," said Flick.

He was fortunate enough to meet Greg, and even get some advice from him. Greg gave him pointers on how to work the track, and sat down with Flick whenever he could to help.

"I don't think there's one person who didn't look up to Greg Hodnett, the guy is a legend and it's heartbreaking to lose a guy like that," said Flick.

A successful local legend, Greg Hodnett had a strong fan base always cheering him on. Flick said he was humble and that showed on and off of the speedway-- that's one of the many reasons he looked up to him. Greg noticed Flick, and would congratulate him for the championships he won, Fick said he will always remember that.

"Legends live forever, and that's what Greg Hodnett was-- a legend," said Flick.