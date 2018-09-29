× York City man accidentally shot

YORK CITY, York – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was accidentally shot on Saturday.

Ray Abboud, of Springettsbury, was shot in the leg shortly after 1:30 p.m. The incident happened near 25 North Franklin Street, according to York City Police Department.

Abboud was taken to York Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they do not believe Abboud was the intended target.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 717-846-1234.