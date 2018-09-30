UPDATE: 3 dead as a result of Allentown vehicle explosion

ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County, Pa. — Three people died in a vehicle explosion in Allentown, Lehigh County, at around 9:30 p.m., Friday night.

In addition to local crews, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) crews were called to the scene, where the explosion was deemed to be intentional.

According to Fox News, Lehigh County Assistant District Attorney Jim Martin said investigators were confident that the perpetrator was killed in the explosion.

Residents say the car was nearly split in half, according to Fox News and the Morning Call newspaper.

Shortly after the explosion, residents were told to avoid the area or shelter in place.

Currently, there is no known motive and authorities do not believe there is an additional threat, as they cited it as an isolated incident at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.