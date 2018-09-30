Gettysburg Fire Department hosts open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa. -- Firefighters in Adams county want you to be safe in your house, So the Gettysburg Fire Department held an open house on Sunday as part of fire prevention week.

The message from firefighters: "Look, listen, learn, be aware--fire can happen anywhere."

Firefighters wanted people to know steps to prevent fires, as well as how to react to them. "Just stop drop and roll if they catch on fire at the barbeque. Little things if they take a nugget of information home," said firefighters.

Firefighters say there are three ways to be prepared: look for places fire can start, listen for the sound of the smoke alarm and learn two ways out of each room, and a path from each exit to the outside.