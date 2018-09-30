Harrisburg church driving truck full of donations to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Hurricane Florence recovery efforts continued this afternoon in Harrisburg.

Members of the Bridge Church gathered at the Bridge Midtown to collect and organize donations which will be sent south.

Organizers filled a box truck with items, ranging from toothpaste to tarps, to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The Bridge Church began sending items last summer to help with storm recovery after Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas.

"We've seen last year the devastation that occurs and how long it takes to recover from that process so even though that Hurricane Florence occurred only a little while ago, the need is still there, so we just said, 'let's do it again!'" said Aly Wert, Campus Pastor at the Bridge Midtown.

The pastor of Bridge Church says he will drive the truck full of donations down to North Carolina tomorrow night.

They're no longer accepting items to bring but will continue to accept monetary donations on their website.

