Harrisburg’s National Recovery Day celebrates those in recovery

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- September is National Recovery Month and in Dauphin County, a big celebration was held to honor those in recovery.

More than 80 health, wellness and treatment education organizations came together for the fourth annual National Recovery day in Harrisburg.

Coordinators of the outreach program note the importance of helping just one life.

In 2017, a record 94 deaths were caused by overdose in Dauphin County.

They hope to chip away at the stigma of addiction and offer support to those who are struggling with substance abuse or know a loved one who needs help.