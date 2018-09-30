× Man arrested and charged after attempting to jump through window while naked

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — A Delaware man was arrested after he stripped naked and tried to jump through a diner window Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Tremayne Lofland, 22, of Milford, Del.,was charged with open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, said police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lofland exited a vehicle on Route 41 and, after stripping naked, attempted to jump through a window at Aunt Jennie’s Diner.

According to police, Lofland was under the influence of an unknown substance.