One person injured in shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Lancaster on Sunday night.

Lancaster City dispatchers said the call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting occurred at Manor Street and Old Dorwart Street, prompting the closing of the first block of Old Dorwart Street.

The extent of the man’s injuries are currently unknown.

The coroner was not called to the scene, however.

Dispatchers said they don’t believe there is a current threat to the public, but they are searching for a suspect.

Lancaster City Police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.