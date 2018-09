× Pedestrian struck in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian late Friday evening .

The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., along the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard.

Police say the pedestrian is in critical condition at a local trauma center.

A name has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Swatara Township Police Department.