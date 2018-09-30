State Police host Sunny Day Camp in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police hosted a "Sunny Day Camp" for children and adults with special needs on Saturday.

It was a fun-filled day for all at Long's Park in Lancaster County.

Organizers say the purpose of the camp is to build strong relationships between police and members of the community.

The event, which lasted five hours, featured demonstrations by State Police, games and a graduation ceremony for attendees. The event also included a tour of emergency vehicles and horses.

The free camp is modeled after the long running Camp Cadet program, organized by State Police across the Commonwealth.