Thousands attend New Cumberland Apple Festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Cumberland County, Pa. -- The 33rd annual Apple Festival was held in New Cumberland on Saturday.

All types of items were on display by vendors at this years festival, many of them featuring apples, of course.

There was an apple pie eating contest, a LEGO building contest and other types of entertainment for all ages.

The family event, which is sponsored by the New Cumberland Olde Towne Association, also featured music, food, handmade crafts and contests.

The funds raised will be used to support local youth programs.