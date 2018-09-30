× Walk held in Harrisburg to support the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Hundreds of people took steps on Sunday on City Island in Harrisburg

A walk in support of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation was held in Harrisburg.

The walk and festival is raising money and awareness about research for better treatment for IBD, or inflammatory bowel disease.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for kids and adults affected by the disease.

“These diseases are called the silent disease, because a lot of time people don’t want to talk about what they’re going through,” said an attendee. “So its just an amazing time to come together share stories and speak out about it.”

More than $47,000 dollars were raised as part of today’s walk.