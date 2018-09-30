× Westbound Route 283 restricted to a single lane in Dauphin County

Construction will continue on Route 283 heading westbound into southeastern Dauphin County on Sunday, September 30th. The lanes will be restricted to a single lane.

The Express lane will be available for drivers while the local lane will be closed. The project is between the Toll House Road interchange on the east end and the interchange for Interstate 283 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the west end of the project.

Closing the Local Lane means that westbound motorists entering the project and headed to Vine Street, Union Street or the Airport Connector will not be able to access those exits according to PennDot. Instead, these motorists will need to use the Express Lane to the Interstate 283 interchange where they can turn around and travel on eastbound Route 283 to reach their destination. Some may want to consider an different routes.

Only a portion of the Local Lane though the project will be closed to traffic. This is necessary so that construction crews can place concrete for the remaining half of the westbound Route 283 bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike and not have this fresh concrete affected by the vibrations of passing traffic utilizing the Local Lane on the completed half of the bridge.

The Local Lane west of the bridge over the turnpike, will be open to traffic, which means that motorists accessing Route 283 by way Vine Street, Union Street or the Airport Connector will be able to travel westbound on the Local Lane. The on-ramps to westbound Route 283 at these interchanges will be open and available to motorists.

Drivers can check traffic conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.